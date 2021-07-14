People wave a Taliban flag as they drive through the Pakistani border town of Chaman on Wednesday after the group said it captured the Afghan side of the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan. Photo: AFP
George W. Bush says Afghanistan pull-out a ‘mistake’ as Taliban capture key border crossing with Pakistan
- Former US president says women and children will be ‘slaughtered’
- Taliban claim capture of strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak
Topic | Afghanistan
People wave a Taliban flag as they drive through the Pakistani border town of Chaman on Wednesday after the group said it captured the Afghan side of the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan. Photo: AFP