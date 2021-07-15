The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi on June 26. Photo: AFP The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi on June 26. Photo: AFP
Russia
Russia warns Britain: sail near Crimea again and your sailors will get hurt

  • The warning was issued by Mikhail Popov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council
  • Last month a British warship exercised what London said were internationally recognised freedom of navigation rules in Ukrainian territorial waters near Crimea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:23am, 15 Jul, 2021

Updated: 1:23am, 15 Jul, 2021
