Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with US troops in Afghanistan, demonstrate in front of the US embassy in Kabul in June. Photo: Reuters
US to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters who helped military
- Many of the Afghan interpreters who worked with US and Nato forces over the past two decades fear retaliation by the Taliban
- Some estimates say there are around 18,000 people who would qualify, and who with their families could take the total number of evacuees to 100,000 people
