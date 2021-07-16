People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release, says Afghan negotiator

  • The Taliban offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 of their prisoners and the removal of their leaders from the UN blacklist
  • Nader Nadery, the spokesman for the Afghan government’s negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, said it was a ‘big demand’

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:52am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
People prepare to cross into Afghanistan through the Pakistani-Afghan border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE