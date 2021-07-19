Members of the Taliban delegation arrive for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: AFP Members of the Taliban delegation arrive for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Members of the Taliban delegation arrive for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan government and Taliban to meet again after inconclusive talks in Doha

  • Ahead of the second day of talks, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had said ‘the Islamic Emirate strenuously favours a political settlement’
  • The Qatari facilitator of the talks said the sides had agreed to ‘work to prevent civilian casualties’, far short of previously agreed ceasefires

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:58am, 19 Jul, 2021

