Members of the Taliban delegation arrive for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan government and Taliban to meet again after inconclusive talks in Doha
- Ahead of the second day of talks, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had said ‘the Islamic Emirate strenuously favours a political settlement’
- The Qatari facilitator of the talks said the sides had agreed to ‘work to prevent civilian casualties’, far short of previously agreed ceasefires
Topic | Afghanistan
Members of the Taliban delegation arrive for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo: AFP