Afghanistan
Pakistan says it needs Afghan cooperation for investigation into kidnapping of envoy’s daughter

  • Silsila Alikhil, 26, the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, told police she was held for several hours by unknown assailants on Friday
  • Pakistan’s interior minister said investigations so far had not shown that Alikhil was kidnapped, calling the allegations an ‘international conspiracy’

Reuters
Updated: 2:47am, 20 Jul, 2021

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks to the press in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AP
