Pakistan says it needs Afghan cooperation for investigation into kidnapping of envoy’s daughter
- Silsila Alikhil, 26, the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, told police she was held for several hours by unknown assailants on Friday
- Pakistan’s interior minister said investigations so far had not shown that Alikhil was kidnapped, calling the allegations an ‘international conspiracy’
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks to the press in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AP