The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin hails Russia’s air power as new fighter aircraft is unveiled
- The new warplane belongs to the so-called fifth generation of fighter jets – a definition that assumes stealth characteristics and a capability to cruise at supersonic speed
- Russia has made modernisation of its arsenals a priority amid tensions with the West that followed Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula
