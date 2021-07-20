The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin hails Russia’s air power as new fighter aircraft is unveiled

  • The new warplane belongs to the so-called fifth generation of fighter jets – a definition that assumes stealth characteristics and a capability to cruise at supersonic speed
  • Russia has made modernisation of its arsenals a priority amid tensions with the West that followed Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:44pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter takes off during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky on July 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE