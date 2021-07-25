A security guard stops a car at a check point in Herat, Afghanistan on Saturday as a night curfew was imposed across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces. Photo: AFP A security guard stops a car at a check point in Herat, Afghanistan on Saturday as a night curfew was imposed across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces. Photo: AFP
A security guard stops a car at a check point in Herat, Afghanistan on Saturday as a night curfew was imposed across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Afghanistan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

  • The Taliban assault has seen the insurgents capture key border crossings and provincial capitals since May when US-led foreign forces began their withdrawal
  • The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time, said deputy interior ministry spokesman Ahmad Zia Zia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:39am, 25 Jul, 2021

