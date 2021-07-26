Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP
Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia blocks 49 websites linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

  • Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic was jailed earlier this year on old fraud charges and his organisations banned as ‘extremist’
  • His team said the sites affected included Navalny’s main one, as well as those of his Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional offices

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Moscow

Updated: 8:39pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP
Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE