Municipal workers paint over graffiti of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April. Photo: AP
Russia blocks 49 websites linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic was jailed earlier this year on old fraud charges and his organisations banned as ‘extremist’
- His team said the sites affected included Navalny’s main one, as well as those of his Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional offices
Topic | Russia
