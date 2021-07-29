Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, in May. Photo: AP
Not Putin’s ‘cashier’: billionaire Roman Abramovich denies buying Chelsea Football Club for Russian leader
- The businessman is suing British journalist Catherine Belton and publisher HarperCollins over a book about Putin’s rise to power
- Abramovich’s lawyer says the book alleges that the billionaire bought Chelsea FC under the Russian leader’s orders as a vehicle to corrupt the West
Topic | Vladimir Putin
