Russia’s Nauka space lab pushes ISS out of position after engine glitch

  • An unplanned engine restart meant another module’s engines had to be activated to compensate and reposition the space station a ‘tug of war’
  • The incident came just hours after the Nauka docked, but did not pose a risk to astronauts

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:35am, 30 Jul, 2021

