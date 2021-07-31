Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP
Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP
Turkey
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Death toll rises to four as fires hit Turkey’s Mediterranean and southern Aegean regions

  • The blazes burned down homes and forced people to evacuate villages and beach resorts
  • Azerbaijan announced it would send 500 emergency workers, helicopters and other equipment to help Turkey, a close ally, battle the blaze

Topic |   Turkey
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:04am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP
Houses surrounded by a fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey’s southern coast near the town of Manavgat on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE