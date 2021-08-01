Afghan security officials stand guard at a roadside check point in Herat, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city, a day after UN police guard killed
- Officials and residents reported renewed fighting on the outskirts of Herat, with hundreds fleeing their homes to seek shelter closer to the heart of the city.
- On Friday, the main Herat compound of the UN came under attack from rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire that the UN blamed on anti-government elements
Topic | Afghanistan
