Afghan security officials check people on a roadside checkpoint in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
- ‘These murders could constitute war crimes … & those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable,’ the embassies tweeted
- Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban negotiating team member based in Doha, said that tweets containing the accusations were ‘baseless reports’
