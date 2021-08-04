Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Acting Afghan defence minister apparently targeted in Kabul explosion, 10 wounded
- Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said it appeared the guest house of Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted
- No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: AP