Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: AP Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Acting Afghan defence minister apparently targeted in Kabul explosion, 10 wounded

  • Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said it appeared the guest house of Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted
  • No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse
Associated Press  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:14am, 4 Aug, 2021

