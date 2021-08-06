A frame grab from an Instagram video shows Alexei Navalny and Yulia Navalnaya before his flight at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany in January. Photo: Alexei Navalny via Instagram/EPA-EFE A frame grab from an Instagram video shows Alexei Navalny and Yulia Navalnaya before his flight at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany in January. Photo: Alexei Navalny via Instagram/EPA-EFE
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia delivers borscht and cherries in prison visit

  • Guards inspected the soup for a phone and also checked for drugs and alcohol, she said in an Instagram post
  • The outspoken opponent of Russia’s President Putin was described as being very skinny but sun-tanned and smiling

Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:48am, 6 Aug, 2021

