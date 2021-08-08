An Afghan security official patrols after forces took back control of parts of Herat city following an intense battle with Taliban militants on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Second Afghan city falls as Taliban seize warlord’s stronghold of Sheberghan
- The deputy governor of Jawzjan province said he was with government forces who had abandoned Sheberghan city and retreated to the airport
- Sheberghan is home to warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey, but is currently in Kabul
Topic | Afghanistan
