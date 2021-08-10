Pakistani security officials stand guard on Monday as people stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed by the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban militants take more territory
- US President Joe Biden said the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31 and he would not consign more Americans to the 20-year war
- The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw
Topic | Afghanistan
