Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Two more cities fall to Taliban in Afghanistan as thousands flee
- Biden urges Afghan leaders to ‘come together’ and fight for themselves, says he does not regret decision to withdraw US troops
- Eight provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday in the country’s north, with insurgents setting their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif, the region’s biggest city
Topic | War in Afghanistan
