Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Russia hits Putin critic Alexei Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term
- The opposition figure’s Anti-Corruption Foundation is accused of inciting Russians to break the law and take part in unauthorised protests demanding his release
- Navalny could see up to three years added to his prison term, which would keep him in custody during the next presidential election in 2024
