Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia hits Putin critic Alexei Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term

  • The opposition figure’s Anti-Corruption Foundation is accused of inciting Russians to break the law and take part in unauthorised protests demanding his release
  • Navalny could see up to three years added to his prison term, which would keep him in custody during the next presidential election in 2024

Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:02am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE