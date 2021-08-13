A Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is fired from the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry handout via Reuters
Russia arrests top hypersonic research scientist Alexander Kuranov for treason
- Kuranov headed a St Petersburg-based facility and oversaw work on the concept for a new hypersonic aircraft dubbed Ayaks
- Russia has been developing a number of hypersonic weapons in recent years that President Vladimir Putin has touted as unparalleled
Topic | Espionage
