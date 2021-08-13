Russia has since mid-June been hit by a new wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus deaths rising fast in Russia amid sluggish vaccination drive
- The country recorded 815 Covid-19 fatalities and 22,277 new cases over the past 24 hours
- As of Friday, just over 30 million of Russia’s around 146 million people had been fully vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Russia has since mid-June been hit by a new wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Photo: AFP