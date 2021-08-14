Taliban fighters stand over a damaged police vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on Friday. Photo: AFP Taliban fighters stand over a damaged police vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on Friday. Photo: AFP
US embassy in Afghanistan told to destroy files in case Taliban wins

  • Staff were instructed to burn or shred sensitive materials, including anything with US logos and flags or items that could be used for propaganda
  • The first of 3,000 troops being brought in to help evacuate employees have arrived, despite continued assurance that Kabul is not under ‘imminent threat’

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:54am, 14 Aug, 2021

