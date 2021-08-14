A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP
A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Canada to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees targeted by Taliban

  • These include ‘particularly vulnerable’ Afghans such as women leaders, government employees, human rights defenders and journalists
  • Several planeloads of asylum seekers have already departed with the first one landing in Toronto on Friday

Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:52am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP
A stranded Afghan family waits for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE