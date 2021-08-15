The wreckage of a Russias Bombadier Be-200 aircraft at Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Demiroren News Agency / AFP) / Turkey OUT The wreckage of a Russias Bombadier Be-200 aircraft at Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Demiroren News Agency / AFP) / Turkey OUT
Turkey
Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey, killing three Russians and five Turkish citizens

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the defence minister to prepare documents to give the victims posthumous awards
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted he was greatly saddened by the deaths and said their ‘heroic sacrifices’ would not be forgotten

Associated Press

Updated: 1:53am, 15 Aug, 2021

