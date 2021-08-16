Pedestrians and motorists got caught up in traffic gridlock as Afghans rushed to safety ahead of the Taliban takeover of the capital. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Afghanistan: chaos then eerie silence in Kabul after capital falls to Taliban
- Sunday started with traffic gridlock and fist fights as residents rushed out to withdraw cash, and ended with a curfew and people staying home
- The Taliban said it aimed to preserve order and safety in the Afghan capital, but ordinary people spoke only of their fear
Topic | Afghanistan
