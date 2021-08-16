Afghan people climb atop a plane at the Kabul airport. Photo: AFP Afghan people climb atop a plane at the Kabul airport. Photo: AFP
From Lufthansa to Singapore Airlines, flights avoid Afghanistan after airspace given to military

  • The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority advised airlines to reroute as ‘any transit through Kabul airspace will be uncontrolled’
  • Multiple governments are racing to evacuate their citizens and envoys amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban’s takeover

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:40pm, 16 Aug, 2021

