Afghan people climb atop a plane at the Kabul airport. Photo: AFP
From Lufthansa to Singapore Airlines, flights avoid Afghanistan after airspace given to military
- The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority advised airlines to reroute as ‘any transit through Kabul airspace will be uncontrolled’
- Multiple governments are racing to evacuate their citizens and envoys amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban’s takeover
Topic | Afghanistan
