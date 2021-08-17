French army members board an aircraft ahead of an operation to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan. Photo: Etat-major des Armees via AFP
Afghanistan conflict: as countries rush to evacuate embassies, Russia stays put
- Despite the hardline Islamist group tracing its origins back to the war against the Soviets in the 1980s, Russia’s view on the group now is pragmatic
- Analysts say the Kremlin wants to protect its interests in Central Asia, where it has several military bases
