Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Profits and poppies: Afghanistan’s illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
- The US spent more than US$8 billion over 15 years on failed efforts to deprive the Taliban of their profits from Afghanistan’s opium and heroin trade
- It is estimated that Afghanistan’s illicit drug business is responsible for more than 80 per cent of opium and heroin supplies globally
