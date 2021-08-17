Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Profits and poppies: Afghanistan’s illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban

  • The US spent more than US$8 billion over 15 years on failed efforts to deprive the Taliban of their profits from Afghanistan’s opium and heroin trade
  • It is estimated that Afghanistan’s illicit drug business is responsible for more than 80 per cent of opium and heroin supplies globally

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:13am, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE