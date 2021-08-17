Afghan Olympic athlete Rohullah Nikpai, centre, with a medal around his neck, arrives in Afghanistan following the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Photo: AP
Tokyo Paralympics Games dream over for Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul
- The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee’s London-based chief said the country’s two athletes would not be able to attend the Games that begin on August 24
- Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at a Paralympic Games
