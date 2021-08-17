Children sit in front of a banner reading ‘We say No to Taliban’ as Afghan migrants demonstrate over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, on the island of Lesbos, Greece on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World leaders adapt to new political realities in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the return of the Taliban to power as ‘particularly dramatic and terrible’
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders to discuss the crisis to agree a ‘unified approach’
