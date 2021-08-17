Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province Afghanistan on August Monday. Photo: AFP
Billions of dollars spent by the US on Afghan security forces ultimately benefited the Taliban
- A US defence official on Monday confirmed the Taliban’s sudden accumulation of US-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous
- An estimated US$83 billion was spent on building and training security forces in Afghanistan
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province Afghanistan on August Monday. Photo: AFP