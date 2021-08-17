Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: as Taliban takes over, some swap AK-47s for US-made rifles

  • Video and pictures released by the Taliban show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units
  • The US guns are more accurate and have greater range than the AK-47s, but on their own may not deliver much added capability on the battlefield

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:38pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE