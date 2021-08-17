Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: Facebook says it’s ‘proactively’ taking down content praising the Taliban

  • The Taliban is on the site’s list of dangerous organisations and therefore any content promoting or representing it is banned, says a Facebook executive
  • The Taliban uses social media to mobilise support and the decisions of tech firms will have a ‘direct impact’ those under the Taliban’s rule, an analyst says

BloombergAgence France-Presse
Updated: 7:42pm, 17 Aug, 2021

