Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: Facebook says it’s ‘proactively’ taking down content praising the Taliban
- The Taliban is on the site’s list of dangerous organisations and therefore any content promoting or representing it is banned, says a Facebook executive
- The Taliban uses social media to mobilise support and the decisions of tech firms will have a ‘direct impact’ those under the Taliban’s rule, an analyst says
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE