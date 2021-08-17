Taliban fighters on a pickup truck move around a market area in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Photo: AFP Taliban fighters on a pickup truck move around a market area in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Afghanistan: as armed Taliban forces patrol Kabul, some residents return to work

  • Many Afghans are sceptical of the Taliban’s pledge there will be no retribution against opponents, but they also know life must go on
  • Doctors and traders cautiously went back to work as some hospitals, small grocery shops and butchers opened in Kabul

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20pm, 17 Aug, 2021

