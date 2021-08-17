Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at his first news conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Photo: AP
Afghanistan: Taliban will honour women’s rights within Islamic law, spokesman says
- Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking publicly for the first time in 20 years, added that the group would not enact revenge on its opponents
- His comments came as Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed he was the ‘caretaker president’ after the country’s leader fled on Sunday
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at his first news conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Photo: AP