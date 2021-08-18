Around 640 Afghans were evacuated from Kabul on a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Sunday. Photo: US Air Force via AFP
politico | Biden’s team wasted precious time on evacuating Afghans, insiders say
- Flaws in the planning and execution of the US withdrawal have led to wrenching scenes of Afghans clinging to American planes as they race out of Kabul
- Officials did not have a comprehensive list of Afghans who had worked with the US and did not respond to offers of help from activist groups
