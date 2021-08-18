Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2 over Taliban human rights violations against women. Photo: AFP
Uncertainty looms for Afghan women despite Taliban’s promises
- Many remain afraid to leave their homes, even as the militant group seeks to portray a more moderate stance on women’s rights
- The Taliban charm offensive contradicts reports on the ground, where some say fighters are going door-to-door, sometimes forcing their way into houses
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2 over Taliban human rights violations against women. Photo: AFP