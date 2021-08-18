People evacuated from Afghanistan pose in front of a German military plane after arriving at the airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday. Photo: Bundeswehr via AP
Afghanistan evacuations speed up as Taliban takes steps to form government
- Britain said it had managed to bring out about 1,000 people a day while Germany flew 130 people out
- A senior leader in a powerful Taliban faction met former Afghan president Karzai for talks amid initial efforts by the group to set up a government
