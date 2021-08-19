Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘Taliban and Americans were shooting’: desperation mounts for Afghans trapped in Kabul airport no-man’s-land

  • Unconfirmed reports say several people have been killed as US forces and the Taliban struggle to contain the desperate throngs on their respective checkpoints
  • Many do have visas for a foreign destination, but they simply can’t get in

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:48pm, 19 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE