US soldiers stand guard at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
US will abandon Ukraine like Afghanistan, senior Russian official says
- Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, questioned Washington’s commitment to Kyiv in light of its abrupt exit from the war-torn nation
- He accused the US of abandoning its Afghan allies ‘to the whim of fate’
Topic | Afghanistan
US soldiers stand guard at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters