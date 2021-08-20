Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Taliban ‘intensifying’ search for Afghans who helped US, says UN document

  • The group has ‘priority lists’ of individuals it wants to arrest, the confidential report says, despite having vowed not to take revenge against opponents
  • The Taliban may also target Westerners or other foreign personnel if they criticise the militants, warns the organisation that prepared the document

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:57am, 20 Aug, 2021

