Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Merkel asks Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on anniversary of his poisoning
- The German Chancellor held talks with the Russian president in her final official visit to Moscow before stepping down next month
- The pair also discussed Afghanistan, with Putin saying the world community should prevent the ‘collapse’ of the country
Topic | Russia
