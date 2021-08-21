Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Merkel asks Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on anniversary of his poisoning

  • The German Chancellor held talks with the Russian president in her final official visit to Moscow before stepping down next month
  • The pair also discussed Afghanistan, with Putin saying the world community should prevent the ‘collapse’ of the country

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:55am, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. Photo: Sputnik via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE