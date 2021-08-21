A worker paints over graffiti of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg in April. The inscription reads: “The hero of the new times.” Photo: AFP
US and Britain sanction Russians for Alexei Navalny poisoning
- The seven FSB officers targeted are accused of planning or carrying out the nerve agent attack on the Kremlin critic a year ago
- Angela Merkel asks Putin to free Navalny, who was jailed after returning to Russia from Germany
Topic | Russia
A worker paints over graffiti of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg in April. The inscription reads: “The hero of the new times.” Photo: AFP