US President Joe Biden delivers an update on the Afghanistan evacuations from the East Room of the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden’s vow to Americans in Afghanistan: ‘We will get you home’
- The president warns, however, that the evacuation from Kabul is one of the largest, most difficult of its kind and involves risks to US forces
- Biden also vowed to get out as many Afghan allies as possible, although many are facing difficulties getting past Taliban checkpoints to get to the airport
Topic | Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden delivers an update on the Afghanistan evacuations from the East Room of the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE