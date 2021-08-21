Taliban fighters sit at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Pentagon chief contradicts Biden, says US citizens in Afghanistan have been ‘beaten’ by Taliban
- The president had said that the US was not aware of Americans having trouble getting to the airport
- The US military will ramp up C-17 evacuation flights out of Kabul up from 12 per day to more than 30 in the coming days
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters sit at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters