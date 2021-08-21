“So the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that is at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father,” he said.

Advertisement

“It was an act of compassion because there was concern about the baby.”

He said he did not know who the family was, or their status – whether they had been accepted to immigrate to the United States under a special programme for Afghans who worked for the Americans or were otherwise at high risk from the Taliban.

While the video of that act appeared to be independently filmed, the US military released several other officially approved photographs of soldiers helping out children of people hoping to escape Afghanistan.

In one, a soldier in his combat gear sits with a blanketed baby in his arms, smiling at the child like the father of a newborn, while his fellow soldiers stand nearby on alert.

In another, two female American soldiers hold babies in their arms.

Still another depicts one of the US troops giving water to a little boy.

“This is the America we need to be,” said US congressman and military veteran Peter Meijer on Twitter of the images.

Advertisement

The official Pentagon images stood out amid a stark lack of independently taken pictures from inside the airport, where thousands of people waited Friday amid difficult conditions to board US C-17 cargo aircraft bound for Qatar.