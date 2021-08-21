Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: US warns citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid security threats as thousands try to flee

  • The Taliban denied responsibility for the chaos outside Kabul airport, saying the West ‘could have had a better plan to evacuate’
  • Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, who was part of the negotiating team in Qatar, has arrived in Kabul for talks on a new Afghan government

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:52pm, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE