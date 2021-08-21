Afghans gather on the road near the military part of the airport in Kabul, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: US warns citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid security threats as thousands try to flee
- The Taliban denied responsibility for the chaos outside Kabul airport, saying the West ‘could have had a better plan to evacuate’
- Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, who was part of the negotiating team in Qatar, has arrived in Kabul for talks on a new Afghan government
