Afghan collaborators with the Spanish mission in Afghanistan and their families arrive in Dubai, UAE before flying to Spain on Friday. Photo: Spanish Ministry of Defence / AFP
Afghanistan: ‘Impossible’ to evacuate all allied Afghans by August 31, says EU chief Josep Borrell
- The Americans ‘want to evacuate 60,000 people between now and the end of this month. It’s mathematically impossible,’ Borrell said
- Borrell said a ‘very insufficient’ number of just 150 of the 400 Afghans employed by the EU have been evacuated so far
