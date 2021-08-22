Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Turkey’s Erdogan urges Russia’s Putin to remain open to dialogue with Taliban
- ‘We must pursue a gradual engagement instead of an approach based on hard conditions,’ Erdogan said in a phone call with Putin
- ‘The presidents agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan,’ the Kremlin said in a statement
Topic | Turkey
